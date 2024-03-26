New Delhi, March 26: A woman has been killed while her son sustained injuries after the scooty they were riding was hit by a car which went on to drag the two-wheeler for several metres, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Mohini. Her son, Jagmeet Singh, was injured in the accident.

In the FIR, accessed by IANS, complainant Jagmeet Singh, a resident of New Mahavir Nagar, said: "When we reached near Radisson Blu Hotel on Outer Ring Road, a white Creta car came speeding from behind and collided with my scooty. I was riding the scooty with my mother seated behind me." Singh further told police that due to the impact, his mother fell on the road, and his scooty got stuck in the Creta car, dragging them along for a considerable distance. Delhi Hit-and-Run: One Dead As Car Rams Into Bike, Drives for 3 km With Victim on Roof (Watch Video).

"As the car's driver slowed down near Bhairon Gol Chakkar, my scooty veered to one side and I immediately rushed to my mother's side. She had sustained injuries to her head, left shoulder, and hand," the FIR further stated. "I arranged for my mother to be taken to Sehgal Neo Hospital in Meera Bagh, where the doctor declared her dead after examination. I also received treatment at Sehgal Neo Hospital. Later, my mother's body was transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for preservation," the complainant stated in the FIR. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Delhi Police Inspector Killed After Truck Driver Hits His Car From Behind on Rohtak Road (See Pic).

The driver of the Creta car also appeared to be in an inebriated condition, as he had hit another car after colliding with the complainant and then crashed against the divider. "Bystanders took him out from the vehicle, and I later found out that the driver, identified as Jaideep Malik, a resident of Punjabi Bagh Enclave, had fled from the scene," the FIR further said. A senior police officer said that after registering an FIR under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a probe has been initiated. The crime and forensic science laboratory teams have also inspected the spot.

