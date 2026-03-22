Chandigarh [India], March 22 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari hit out at the central government over India's energy preparedness, citing rising import dependence on crude oil and disruptions in global supply routes due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Tewari said the situation in West Asia has led to a major disruption in global trade, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

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"The reality is that the Strait of Hormuz is blockaded. About 22 million barrels of oil are used to transit the Strait of Hormuz per day. It is down to 0.5 million barrels. In addition to that, there are almost 3,000 ships carrying fertilisers, carrying other essential commodities which are now at anchor in the Persian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman," he said.

He warned that the situation could worsen if the conflict escalates. "Therefore, there is an unprecedented disruption that the world is seeing, and if the war escalates or exacerbates, under those circumstances, the pain will only increase," Tewari added.

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Targeting the Centre, he said India's energy dependence has increased over the years. "The tragedy is that India's import dependence on crude oil between 2013-14 and 25-26 has gone up from 77% to almost 87%. In the case of LNG, the import dependence has gone up from 30% to 47%. This government has not created enough exploration capacity over the past 12 years, and that is why India's energy security is seriously challenged at this point in time," he said.

Meanwhile, the government maintained that supply remains stable. The Shipping Ministry said all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, with no congestion reported at ports. It also announced a waiver of cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG at New Mangalore Port from March 14 to 31.

The Petroleum Ministry said LPG supply remains adequate, with a decline in panic bookings. Officials stated that stocks are sufficient and no shortages have been reported, even as the West Asia conflict enters its fourth week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)