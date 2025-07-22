New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on Tuesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the self-immolation of a young student from Odisha's Balasore, who died reportedly due to "mental harassment and failure of the institutional mechanisms to respond to her repeated complaints."

"Allegedly the student had been facing persistent harassment and intimidation at the hands of certain faculty members and peers, and despite her written and verbal appeals to the authorities concerned, no timely or meaningful action was taken to address her grievances, pushing her to take the extreme step," the notice signed by Ulaka read.

The Congress MP from the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha said that the incident has sent shockwaves across the country, "exposing systemic apathy, lack of accountability and the absence of effective grievance redressal mechanisms in educational institutions."

Labelling the death of the Odisha student by self-immolation as a "serious failure of governance", Ulaka said that the issue demands immediate attention of the lower house so that concrete steps are taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Earlier, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party workers held a protest at Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) office today in Odisha's Sambalpur over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation.

While holding the protest, BJD MLA Barsha Singh stated that the CM and the Higher Education Minister should resign.

She told ANI, "When the govt was formed, they had given only one slogan: that the atrocities on women would be stopped. But since the government has changed, everyone has seen that atrocities against women are increasing, so we are opposing it... Recently, one girl was set on fire in the Puri district. What is this government doing? We want the CM and the higher education minister to resign."

The death of a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, who had allegedly faced prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD), has caused a massive political row in the state.

The victim had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. (ANI)

