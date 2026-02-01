New Delhi, February 1: Today, February 1,, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, the most by any finance minister in India's history. Delivering her speech on a Sunday for the first time in fiscal history, Sitharaman arrived at Parliament carrying the digital "Bahi Khata" (tablet) in a traditional red pouch. As the nation parsed her 2026-27 fiscal roadmap - which focused heavily on education retention and middle-class tax reforms - public interest surged regarding the academic and professional background of the woman leading the world's fifth-largest economy.

Academic Credentials and Early Life of Nirmala Sitharaman

Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the 66-year-old Sitharaman comes from a middle-class family. Her father worked for the Indian Railways, leading to a childhood spent in various parts of the state. Budget 2026 Highlights: Motor Accident Compensation Interest Exempted From Income Tax.

Her academic foundation is deeply rooted in economics:

Bachelor’s Degree: She graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Tiruchirappalli.

Post-Graduation: She moved to New Delhi to attend the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she earned her Master of Arts (M.A.) in Economics.

Research: She further specialized with an M.Phil in Economics from JNU, focusing on Indo-European textile trade.

Professional Background and Corporate Experience

Before her entry into Indian politics, Sitharaman gained significant international experience. During a stay in London in the 1980s, she worked as a salesperson at the home decor store Habitat and later served as a Senior Manager (Research & Analysis) at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). She also had a brief stint with the BBC World Service.

Upon returning to India in 1991, she co-founded a school in Hyderabad and served as a member of the National Commission for Women (2003–2005), which served as a bridge to her formal political career.

Political Rise and Historic Portfolios Held by Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2006 and rose rapidly through the ranks, becoming the party's national spokesperson in 2010. Her career is marked by several "firsts":

Defence Minister: In 2017, she became India’s first full-time woman Defence Minister, overseeing the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Finance Minister: In 2019, she was appointed the first full-time woman Finance Minister.

2026 Milestone: By tabling the 2026-27 Budget, she surpassed the record previously held by Morarji Desai for the most consecutive budget presentations. Budget 2026 Highlights: PROIs Allowed to Invest in Indian Equities Through Portfolio Investment Scheme, Investment Limits Raised.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Personal Interests

Outside of the Parliament, Sitharaman is known for her interest in classical music and trekking. For her 2026 Budget presentation, she maintained her tradition of highlighting Indian handlooms, wearing a magenta Kanjeevaram silk saree from Tamil Nadu, signaling a nod to her roots while navigating the country's complex economic future.

