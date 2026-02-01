Kohima, February 1: The Nagaland Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery is a popular weekly lottery scheme organised by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Held every Sunday, it is the first of three daily draws, with results typically announced at 1:00 PM. For a ticket price of just INR 6, participants have the chance to win a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery of today, February 1.

The Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw follows a structured reward system that includes a second prize, a third prize, and multiple smaller tiers, ensuring a wide distribution of winnings for lottery players. Managed under the supervision of the state's Finance Department, the draw is known for its transparency, often being streamed live on YouTube. Beyond individual winnings, the revenue generated from the "Dear" lottery brand significantly contributes to Nagaland’s state welfare and infrastructure development programs. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of January 31, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here:

Lottery players of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of February 1 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery. Participants of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery can verify the winning numbers by checking the results online via on the trusted lottery portals or through the official Nagaland State Lottery website. They can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery provided above in order to keep a track of the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

To maximise search visibility and attract participants looking for the latest Nagaland State Lottery updates, below are the most effective trending keywords and search terms for the Dear Wish Sunday (1 PM) draw. These include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Wish Sunday 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland Dear Lottery Chart 2026", "Dear Wish Sunday Result PDF", "Dear Wish Sunday Live Draw YouTube", and "Nagaland Lottery 1 Crore Winner List". As of early 2026, 13 states in India have legalized government-run lotteries. Besides Nagaland, the other states are Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Sikkim among others.

