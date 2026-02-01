New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year today, February 1, at 11:00 AM. This marks a historic occasion as it is the first time in independent India's history that the federal budget is being presented on a Sunday. Sitharaman, who has held the portfolio since 2019, will also set a record with her ninth consecutive budget presentation, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s previous streak of eight. Catch live news updates on the Budget 2026, including the new income tax slabs and rates here.

The presentation will begin in the Lok Sabha with the Finance Minister’s speech, which typically lasts between 90 to 120 minutes. Following the speech, the Finance Bill 2026 will be formally introduced.

The 2026 budget comes at a time when India’s economy is projected to grow by 7.4%, as outlined in the recently released Economic Survey. To coincide with the Sunday presentation, Indian stock markets (BSE and NSE) are holding a special trading session today, a rare move designed to allow investors to react in real-time to the fiscal announcements. Budget 2026 Expectations: From ‘Cheap Veggies’ To Tax Slabs, What India’s Middle Class Hopes To See.

The global environment remains a significant factor, with experts closely watching how the budget addresses international trade tensions and potential tariffs that could impact Indian exports. Income Tax Slabs and Rates: Know New vs Old Regime Ahead of Budget 2026.

Budget 2026 Expectations: Tax, Jobs, and Infrastructure

While the government provided significant middle-class relief last year by making income up to INR 12 lakh tax-free under the new regime, several new expectations have emerged for this year:

Income Tax: Speculation is high regarding a possible hike in the standard deduction from INR 75,000 to INR 1 lakh and potential adjustments to the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax.

Speculation is high regarding a possible hike in the standard deduction from INR 75,000 to INR 1 lakh and potential adjustments to the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax. Infrastructure: A continued "capex" (capital expenditure) push is expected, with significant allocations likely for Railways, specifically for safety systems like "Kavach", and defense manufacturing.

A continued "capex" (capital expenditure) push is expected, with significant allocations likely for Railways, specifically for safety systems like "Kavach", and defense manufacturing. The "GYAN" Focus: The budget is expected to center on the four pillars of Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmer), and Nari Shakti (Women), with targeted schemes for job creation and MSME support.

The budget is expected to center on the four pillars of Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmer), and Nari Shakti (Women), with targeted schemes for job creation and MSME support. Simplification: A new Income Tax Bill is anticipated, aimed at further simplifying tax slabs and reducing the compliance burden for individual taxpayers and businesses alike.

Union Budget 2026 Live Streaming

The Transition to a New Tax Act

This budget is particularly significant as it precedes the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026. This transition is intended to modernize India's tax code and reduce litigation, making the Finance Minister's policy signals today a critical roadmap for the next decade of fiscal governance.