The Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, centers on the "Viksit Bharat" vision through a record capital expenditure (capex) outlay of INR 12.2 lakh crore. This 9% increase from the previous year underscores a massive push for infrastructure, featuring seven new high-speed rail corridors, 20 additional national waterways, and a new dedicated freight corridor linking Dankuni to Surat. To support these ambitious projects while managing risk, the government introduced an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to encourage private sector participation, all while targeting a reduced fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP.On the taxation and regulatory front, the biggest structural shift is the implementation of the New Income Tax Act, 2025, effective April 1, 2026. While income tax slabs remain unchanged, the new code aims to drastically simplify compliance by removing over 1,200 provisos and 900 explanations. For the corporate sector, Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) has been reduced to 14% and made a "final tax" for those under the new regime, and a significant tax holiday until 2047 was announced for foreign companies providing cloud services through Indian data centers. Additionally, buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains for shareholders, shifting the tax burden from the company to the investor.The budget also places a heavy bet on domestic manufacturing and high-tech self-reliance. Highlights include the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with an increased outlay of INR 40,000 crore and the Biopharma SHAKTI scheme, which allocates INR 10,000 crore to turn India into a global biopharma hub. MSMEs received a boost through a new INR 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and the creation of "Corporate Mitras" in Tier-II and Tier-III towns to help small businesses navigate compliance. Furthermore, customs duties were eliminated for 17 critical cancer drugs and various rare disease medicines, reflecting a strong emphasis on healthcare affordability.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded her budget speech. She did not make any changes in the existing income tax slabs and rates.
Presenting the budget 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced TCS rates on sale of overseas tour programme package will be reduced from the current 5% and 20% to 2% without any stipulation of amount.
#UnionBudget2026 | Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "I propose to reduce TCS rate on the sale of overseas tour program package from the current 5% and 20% to 2% without any stipulation of amount." pic.twitter.com/aacooXep96— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026
In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda. She said: "Ancient Indian yoga, already respected in several parts of the world, was given mass global recognition when the Hon’ble Prime Minister took it to the UN... To meet the growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken. I propose to: one, set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda; two, upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs for higher standards of certification ecosystem and make available more skilled personnel; and three, upgrade the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar to bolster evidence-based research, training, and awareness for traditional medicine."
Presenting the Budget 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a dedicated initiative for high-quality sports goods manufacturing and research. "India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality, affordable sports goods," she said.
Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality, affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research, and innovation in equipment design as… pic.twitter.com/wcsFxemcej— IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2026
To promote khadi and handloom, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch an initiative called Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj. "I propose to set up mega textile parks in challenge mode. I propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen Khadi and handloom," she said.
In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government will launch India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop tech and skilled workforce.
In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that dedicated rare earth corridors will be established in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun her speech in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year. It is the first time in independent India's history that the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday. Sitharaman, who has held the portfolio since 2019, has now set a record with her ninth consecutive budget presentation, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s previous streak of eight.
For her historic ninth Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose a striking magenta Kanjeevaram silk saree, paying homage to her Tamil heritage and the traditional weavers of Tamil Nadu. The handwoven ensemble features a "Kattam" (checkered) pattern in light golden-brown hues, complemented by a sophisticated coffee-brown border with intricate thread work.Over the years, the Finance Minister's "saree diplomacy" has become a staple of Budget Day, as she consistently selects regional handlooms, ranging from Odisha’s Bomkai to Bihar’s Madhubani, to champion the government’s "Vocal for Local" initiative on the national stage.
In Picture: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget in a row. With this, FM Sitharaman moves closer to the overall record of presenting 10 Budgets held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, though his were not delivered… pic.twitter.com/RjjVcLmroV— IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2026
New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year today, February 1, at 11:00 AM. This marks a historic occasion as it is the first time in independent India's history that the federal budget is being presented on a Sunday. Sitharaman, who has held the portfolio since 2019, will also set a record with her ninth consecutive budget presentation, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s previous streak of eight. Catch live news updates on the Budget 2026, including the new income tax slabs and rates here.
The presentation will begin in the Lok Sabha with the Finance Minister’s speech, which typically lasts between 90 to 120 minutes. Following the speech, the Finance Bill 2026 will be formally introduced.
The 2026 budget comes at a time when India’s economy is projected to grow by 7.4%, as outlined in the recently released Economic Survey. To coincide with the Sunday presentation, Indian stock markets (BSE and NSE) are holding a special trading session today, a rare move designed to allow investors to react in real-time to the fiscal announcements. Budget 2026 Expectations: From ‘Cheap Veggies’ To Tax Slabs, What India’s Middle Class Hopes To See.
The global environment remains a significant factor, with experts closely watching how the budget addresses international trade tensions and potential tariffs that could impact Indian exports. Income Tax Slabs and Rates: Know New vs Old Regime Ahead of Budget 2026.
Budget 2026 Expectations: Tax, Jobs, and Infrastructure
While the government provided significant middle-class relief last year by making income up to INR 12 lakh tax-free under the new regime, several new expectations have emerged for this year:
- Income Tax: Speculation is high regarding a possible hike in the standard deduction from INR 75,000 to INR 1 lakh and potential adjustments to the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax.
- Infrastructure: A continued "capex" (capital expenditure) push is expected, with significant allocations likely for Railways, specifically for safety systems like "Kavach", and defense manufacturing.
- The "GYAN" Focus: The budget is expected to center on the four pillars of Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmer), and Nari Shakti (Women), with targeted schemes for job creation and MSME support.
- Simplification: A new Income Tax Bill is anticipated, aimed at further simplifying tax slabs and reducing the compliance burden for individual taxpayers and businesses alike.
Union Budget 2026 Live Streaming
The Transition to a New Tax Act
This budget is particularly significant as it precedes the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026. This transition is intended to modernize India's tax code and reduce litigation, making the Finance Minister's policy signals today a critical roadmap for the next decade of fiscal governance.