New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Amid widespread disruptions in IndiGo airline services, Telangana Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Friday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, flagging what he described as severe and unprecedented turmoil in India's aviation sector following the carrier's massive operational breakdown.

In his letter, Ravi cited the cancellation or delay of over 550 flights nationwide and a sharp fall in IndiGo's on-time performance (OTP) to 19.7 per cent. He warned that the incident had exposed structural vulnerabilities within the aviation ecosystem and highlighted the risks of overreliance on a single dominant private airline.

"It is to bring to your immediate attention the serious and unprecedented disruptions currently affecting India's aviation sector. The recent developments have exposed critical vulnerabilities that demand urgent corrective measures from the Government of India," he wrote.

The MP noted that IndiGo, the country's largest airline, had experienced one of its worst operational crises in years. Major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and others, reported severe congestion, passenger distress and confusion. He said these disruptions had raised concerns not just among lakhs of passengers but also among aviation experts and regulators.

He wrote, "Over 550 flights were cancelled or delayed across the country within a short span, and on December 3, the airline's on-time performance (OTP) collapsed to just 19.7 %, resulting in nearly 80 % of flights failing to depart on schedule."

Ravi further highlighted that the disruptions reflected deeper structural issues within the sector, citing over-dependence on a single dominant private airline. He warned of potential monopolistic conditions, operational irregularities, and compromised service standards.

"In view of these developments, I strongly urge that the Government of India must retain and support a certain number of airlines under its effective oversight or strategic involvement. Ensuring diversity and competition in the aviation market is essential to prevent monopoly-like situations and to safeguard consumer interests," the MP wrote.

He added," It is time for the Government to take a decisive and drastic step by establishing comprehensive regulatory safeguards, strengthening operational preparedness, and enforcing measures that ensure accountability within the industry. Without such proactive intervention, similar crises may recur, causing significant hardship to the public and undermining confidence in India's aviation ecosystem."

Ravi requested that the minister examine the matter in detail and take necessary steps to stabilise the sector, protect passengers' interests, and ensure the long-term health of India's aviation industry.

Responding to the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday that it is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring to address the unprecedented disruption caused by large-scale cancellations and delays in IndiGo flights.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry stated, "As per the directions of Hon'ble Minister Sh. Ram Mohan Naidu Ji, the control room at the Ministry has been continuously engaged to maintain constant vigil over the unprecedented situation arising from the cancellation and delays of IndiGo flights."

According to the statement, the Minister visited the control room on Friday morning to personally review its functioning and assess coordination efforts. The Ministry said the review focused on ensuring seamless communication among all stakeholders, with special emphasis on providing timely and accurate information to passengers affected by widespread delays.

The Ministry added, "Real-time updates from all airports are being monitored to ensure adequate response and deployment of resources, particularly for facilitating passengers stranded at various terminals." Officials are actively compiling operational data from airport authorities, IndiGo, other airlines, and Air traffic Control to manage the situation more effectively.

Highlighting the scale of coordination underway, the Ministry noted that consolidated data is being shared with all carriers, especially IndiGo, and that directives have been issued to mobilise additional staff and support resources.

"Data from airport operators, airlines and ATC is being consolidated and shared with all airlines, especially IndiGo, along with necessary directives to mobilise resources and ensure timely, proactive action to ensure that normalcy of operations is restored at all airports across the country," the statement added. (ANI)

