New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in Parliament on the ongoing West Asia conflict, alleging that the speech lacked scope for discussion and was a "one-way communication".

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat said, "Yesterday's speech came right after Rahul Gandhi's program in Gujarat. We wanted healthy discussions on issues of security, energy, fuel. We expected that we, representatives of different regions of the country, would be given a chance to ask and suggest about the current situation. But the PM just kept all of his points in a one-way manner like 'Mann Ki Baat', as rightly said by Rahul Gandhi."

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His remarks come after PM Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

In his speech, the PM highlighted the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has entered its fourth week, was posing significant challenges for India, particularly in terms of energy security and trade disruptions.

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"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said.

He also cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to have lasting effects even as he asserted that India's diplomatic role has been to urge for de-escalating tensions.

The PM emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the only solutions to this problem. He said that the country must remain prepared for the lasting effects that are likely due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The Prime Minister also noted that nearly one crore Indians reside in Gulf countries, making the situation a matter of heightened concern. He said the government has taken steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, facilitate evacuations and maintain essential fuel supplies despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

He further stated that over 3.75 lakh Indian nationals have returned safely to the country, with at least 1,000 of them having been escorted from Iran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)