Mumbai, March 24: In a significant move to address rising human-leopard conflict, Maharashtra’s Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced that the state has begun relocating leopards to Reliance Foundation’s Vantara facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. So far, 25 leopards have already been shifted, with plans underway to translocate a total of 50 big cats under a formal agreement.

Speaking in the legislative council, Naik highlighted the sharp rise in wildlife populations across the state. Leopard numbers have increased fourfold over the past decade, while the tiger population has surged from 101 to 444 in just seven to eight years. The relocation effort comes after nearly 150 leopards were trapped in Pune district alone, intensifying concerns over human-animal encounters. Vantara Welcomes SIT Findings, Supreme Court's Order; Says Allegations Made Against Its Animal Welfare Mission Without Any Basis.

To streamline wildlife management, Maharashtra has amended provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act. The updated law empowers the chief wildlife warden to take quicker decisions on leopard population control and translocation with state approval, eliminating delays caused by the need for prior clearance from the Union government. Vantara Offers Support for Elephant Madhuri’s Return: Anant Ambani-Led Vantara to Establish Rehabilitation Centre for Mahadevi Elephant in Kolhapur.

Naik stressed that the move is aimed purely at scientific wildlife management and conflict mitigation. He clarified that no permissions will be granted to harm or kill leopards, addressing public concerns around the amendment.

Additionally, the state government is planning to establish leopard and tiger safaris in every district, promoting conservation awareness while boosting eco-tourism.

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