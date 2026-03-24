New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent discussion on the LPG cylinder shortage and the alleged supply of underweight cylinders at inflated prices.

He highlighted that the crisis has disrupted essential services, forced closures of hotels and canteens, and caused hardship for the public, particularly vulnerable groups.

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The MP urged the government to take immediate action to ensure adequate supply, regulate prices, and provide relief.

The energy supplies have been disrupted because of the ongoing West Asia conflict

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Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called a meeting at 11 am on the evolving situation in West Asia.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha to brief members on the developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India. Describing the situation as "worrisome".

He highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.

The Prime Minister reflected on the global challenges which have emerged due to the conflict and India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. The opposition parties, on the other hand, called it a "master class in self-boasts and partisan dialogue-baazi (dramatic dialogue)."

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)