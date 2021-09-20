New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Congress on Monday nominated Rajni Patil as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of Rajeev Satav a few months ago.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabs Neighbour’s Teenage Daughter After Dispute Over Boundary Wall In Noida; Arrested.

Patil is a former member of Rajya Sabha and currently the Congress' in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Rajni Patil...for the ensuing by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra," according to a statement from AICC General Secretary in-charge of Central Election Committee Mukul Wasnik.

Also Read | Onam Bumper Lottery Results 2021: Autodriver Jayapalan PR Wins Rs 12 Crore in Kerala Lottery.

Wasnik, who hails from Maharashtra, was a contender for the Congress ticket for the seat.

Wasnik was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul and elections to all party posts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)