Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing resistance from the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan, the party extended an invitation to hold talks with Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti today.

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan on December 3.

Three ministers of the Ashok Gehlot led government in the state will hold talks on behalf government, while many Gurjar public representatives including Vijay Bainsla of Sangharsh Samiti will be present.

The three ministers include Dr. BD Kalla, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna and Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav.

Earlier on November 13, Son of late Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samithi president Vijay Bainsla called for opposing the Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Congress-ruled state Rajasthan.

Angry at the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, over not implementing the remaining demands of the Gurjar reservation agreement, Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla warned against the Congress Party taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On his way to Jhunjhunu, while offering his prayers in the Bhairon Temple in Ringas, Sikar, Bainsla spoke to reporters and expressed his dissatisfaction with the Rajasthan government.

Saying that the state government has not implemented the Gujjar reservation agreement, Vijay Bainsla added that it has been four years since the government was formed. We are sitting peacefully till our patience runs out.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen riding a motorbike during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mhow.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

