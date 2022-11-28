New Delhi, November 28: A woman, along with her son, was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping the body into 22 pieces in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday. Delhi Horror: Man Kills Father With Mother’s Assistance in Trilokpuri, Cuts Body Into Bits and Stores Pieces in Fridge; Arrested.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge and would dispose them of at different places in east Delhi, they said. Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala Undergoes Pending Polygraph Sessions at FSL Rohini.

This comes days after a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.