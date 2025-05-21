New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the National Herald money laundering case is an attempt to silence Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Khera claimed that the ED's actions were a response to Rahul Gandhi's tough questions to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Operation Sindoor.

He accused the government of using central agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax to intimidate Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Within days of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asking difficult questions to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and PM Modi, here is the ED trying to respond to Rahul Gandhi. Every time Rahul Gandhi asks tough questions, the government has its frontal organisations called the ED, CBI, Income Tax, they use these agencies to silence Rahul Gandhi but they won't succeed. Rahul Gandhi cannot be silenced; he will continue asking these questions..."

These remarks from Congress leader Khera came shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented its opening arguments before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on the cognisance of its complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other accused in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald.

In the opening submissions Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju submitted that an offence of money laundering in this case is made out in this case. He also submitted that there was a proceeds of crime. It was also submitted that there was continuing criminal activity for generation of proceeds of crime which constitutes the offence of money laundering.

After hearing the opening submitted by ASG S V Raju and Special Counsel for ED Zoheb Hosain, the Special Judge listed the matter for remaining arguments from July 2 to July 8. Special judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for day-to-day hearing on the point of cognisance of ED's Prosecution complaint against Gandhi and other accused persons.

The court listed the matter in July after hearing the submissions of defence counsel who urged for a hearing in July in view of voluminous documents running to 5000 pages.

ED is ready with the submissions and finishing them today, the judge said. ASG Raju said that it is a complaint under PMLA. The complaint is filed under sections 44 and 45 of PMLA , submitted by ASG Raju. He submitted that the Complaint has been filed against seven persons. The accused are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Young indian and two firms.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier questioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth."

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi had posted on X.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

