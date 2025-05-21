Bhubaneswar, May 21: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha announced the Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 today, May 21. The Odisha HSC or Class 12 board exam results were declared at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exam can check their results and scorecard on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and registration details handy to check their CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025. It is worth noting that the CHSE Odisha announced the Class 12th results for all streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. CHSE officials are also expected to announce details such as pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender-wise pass percentage, and other relevant information. RBSE, JAC Class 10 and 12 Results Date 2025: Rajasthan and Jharkhand Board Results Expected Soon. Check Official Websites and Steps To Download Marksheet.

How To Check Odisha Class 12th Result 2025:

Visit the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CHSE Odisha Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the CHSE HSC or Class 2 board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 27 in pen and paper format. Over 3.9 lakh students registered for the Odisha Class 12th exams this year. It must be noted that the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results dates have varied over the years. Last year, the results were declared on May 26, while in 2023, the Odisha HSC results were announced on May 31. KCET Result 2025 Date: KEA Likely To Announce Karnataka UGCET Exam Results Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecards.

The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 is also likely to be available on the DigiLocker platform. Students can check the official website of CHSE Odisha for more details.

