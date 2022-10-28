New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to the Indian constitution's architect Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in the national capital.

He also paid tribute at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Mazar.

"I have come to pay tribute to people who've fought for society, independence of the country, especially social equality so that the coming days look brighter and are in favour of national interest," said Kharge.

The Congress President further said that he will visit all the freedom fighters in the coming days.

"Before taking charge, I had gone to Raj Ghat, Veer Bhumi, Shanti Van and Kishan Ghat, so today I have come here at the Maulana Azad's Mazar and Dr Ambedkar National Memorial," he added.

Kharge officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders on Wednesday.

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to Kharge who defeated Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge, who succeeded Sonia Gandhi, said it was a matter of pride to carry forward the legacy of Congress. "It's an emotional moment for me. I want to thank Congress people for making a worker's son, an ordinary worker, the president of Congress. It is a matter of pride to carry forward the legacy of the Congress," he said.

The 80-year-old Congress veteran said that it was a matter of privilege and pride for him to handle the responsibility of a party which was led by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose.

"As president, it will be my utmost duty to look after our workers. Together, we will build an India that will be enlightened, empowered and equal for every citizen. We will uphold the Constitution of this country, respect everyone's rights and give equal opportunities, defeat those who spread hate, and fight inflation, unemployment and hunger," he said.

Kharge, who was elected the first Congress chief outside the Nehru-Gandhi family in 24 years, has his task cut out as the party faces several electoral and organisational challenges.

A man of vast organisational and administrative experience, Kharge entered the electoral fray for the party's top post after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted against contesting.

Kharge, 80, was seen as the "establishment's candidate" against Shashi Tharoor and polled 7,897 votes against 1072 received by his rival.

With Kharge's election as the new party chief, the Congress will seek to blunt the BJP's attack on it over "family-oriented politics". (ANI)

