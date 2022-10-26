On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee. Senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee.

Mallikarjun Kharge Forms Steering Committee

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee. Senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee. pic.twitter.com/pbAQrlecZE — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)