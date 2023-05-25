Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led central government, asking why has it not enacted any law to prevent the leak of government exam question papers.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Congress government in Rajasthan has brought a law to stop incidents of paper leak and has taken strict action in such cases.

Government employees involved in leaks have also been dismissed under the law, he said.

The Rajasthan government passed a law to curb paper leaks last year with provisions of imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 10 crore for offences related to recruitment exams.

Speaking to reporters at the party's state headquarters, Dotasra said, "If they (BJP) had brought such a law, then this situation would not have arisen today. Paper leak gangs are active all over India. A paper got leaked in Punjab a month ago. Similar cases have also been reported in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh".

"Don't know how many papers were leaked in the railways under the central government rule. Now the central government is neither advertising new jobs nor bringing any strict law to prevent such incidents," the Congress leader said.

"Is the Modi government at the centre only for contesting elections?" he asked.

Dotasra said the charges against the Congress government by the BJP, who have made it a key poll issue have no basis as Rajasthan is the only state with a law against paper leaks.

"No chief minister in any other state of the country has taken the prompt action as taken by the present Congress government in Rajasthan after the incidents of paper leak," he said.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year.

