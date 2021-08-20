Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Union Minister Narayan Rane's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai.

Expressing concern over Covid-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra, Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan condemned BJP's rally for flouting Covid-19 protocols. "The situation in the state is still serious. The political parties should not forget that the pandemic is still going on and they should work as per Covid-19 guidelines," he stated.

Chavan further added that the crowd seen in the rally was actually gathered by BJP.

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap criticized BJP and said that Mumbai people will themselves give an answer to the BJP over this rally. "Where was BJP when Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai as Pakistan? Where were they when Mumbai people were dying," he said.

"They are all liars who are trying to mislead people. The public will give a befitting reply to them," he added.

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday begun his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai despite being restricted by Mumbai police. Mumbai police registered 19 FIRs against organisers and activists for allegedly flouting Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, many opposition leaders have objected to the yatra in view of the ongoing pandemic. Earlier today, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also expressed his disapproval at the rally.

"The Covid situation is still serious as the third wave is yet to come. Everyone must follow the protocols to prevent the spread of disease. It is not about targetting a particular political party. If Shiv Sena workers or Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers hold gatherings, the action is taken against them also," he said on BJP's claim of Maharashtra government targetting their party. (ANI)

