Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar slammed the Telangana government for ignoring the minorities in the state.

"KCR betrayed on his promises in implementing reservations for Muslims and everybody was hoping for reservations and Telangana government has betrayed again by not giving place for Muslims in BC commission, said Sravankumar.

Sravankumar further said "For past 7 years KCR is betraying on minorities reservations and it's really sad to say that there is no place for minorities in reservations.

"Congress government implemented reservations for minorities and Muslims as well and it has always worked for incremental growth for minorities but, Telangana government has been neglecting since seven years in all circumstances and minority finance corporation has failed in granting finance for minorities, " added Sravankumar. (ANI)

