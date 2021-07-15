Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress has alleged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not been able to create jobs in the public and private sector and claimed that over 40 lakh unemployed youth in the state are in dire straits.

Speaking to ANI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday demanded the state government to come up with a white paper on the existing vacancies in Telangana and immediately implement the unemployment allowance promise made to unemployed youth during the 2018 Assembly elections.

"Whenever elections come, Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao comes up with a new drama. He had promised to fill up 50,000 jobs in the run-up to Dubbaka by-polls, Nagarjunasagar by-polls, MLC polls and GHMC polls. He is once again enacting this drama as Huzurabad by-elections are around the corner," Sravan said.

"If KCR was really committed to filling up jobs, why is he not discussing it in the cabinet meetings going on now? TRS leaders are bragging that KCR has conducted the longest-duration cabinet meeting for about 8 hours. If so, why is he not discussing job notifications? It has been more than seven years since TRS came to power and not even one Group I notification and DSC notification has been released," he said.

The Congress leader claimed there are a total of 4.91 lakhs of sanctioned government posts in Telangana. He alleged that minister KT Rama Rao is lying that the TRS government has filled up 1.32 lakh jobs.

Sravan said the state government is just biding time on the issue.

"The TRS Government has come up with a GO No 124 in August 2018 directing officials to come up with all the details relating to job vacancies in Telangana and gave 36 months. Even now officials have not done any exercise in this regard. Even on March 24, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to come up with the complete details about vacancies department wise, cadre wise and district wise. But there is no clarity on it even till now," he said.

"About 40 lakh unemployed youth are facing a severe crisis in the absence of job notifications. Many are even resorting to extreme steps like suicides. The TRS government should at least implement the unemployment allowance promise of Rs 3,016 to unemployed youth made during the 2018 polls. About 10 lakh youth, who believed KCR's words, applied for unemployment allowance. The total amount for this allowance is about Rs 3,000 crore. Can KCR not allocate at least such a meagre amount to Telangana youth who fought for Telangana, while he is eagerly paying lakhs of crores to Andhra contractors?" questioned Sravan.

Demanding reservation in private sector jobs, the Congress leader exposed the false claims being made by IT and Industries Minister KTR in terms of jobs created through TS-iPASS in the private sector.

He also alleged the 'step-motherly treatment' meted out towards SCs, STs, BCs, MBCs and minorities in case of self-employment opportunities creation.

"CM KCR has completely weakened even SC/ST, BCs, MBCs and Minorities Finance Corporations. While 3.32 lakh BCs applied just 38,355 beneficiaries were given loans. The treatment meted out to Most Backward Castes (MBCs) is even more pitiful. A paltry sum of Rs 7.10 crore was disbursed as against the allocated amount of Rs 2433 crores to 1419 beneficiaries," he said.

"CM KCR has come up with a new drama called Dalit Kranti, as there are close to 40,000 SC/ST voters in Huzurabad. If KCR was so concerned about Dalits, why did he not disburse loans to all the SCs and STs who have applied through SC/ST Finance Corporation? While 9.15 lakh SCs/STs applied, just 1.05 lakh beneficiaries were given loans. The same negligence has been shown even in the case of Minorities. A meagre amount of Rs 186 crores has been disbursed to 20,943 beneficiaries in seven years of TRS rule," he added. (ANI)

