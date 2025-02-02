Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 2 (ANI): Coming hard on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that it is very sad and an insult to not just the President but to everyone in this country.

Speaking to ANI, Parida asserted that the President of the country occupies the highest office in a democracy.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This is very sad. She (Sonia Gandhi) too is a woman and has been the president of a national party for a long time. She is an MP. A tribal woman is our President and is occupying the highest office in a democracy, calling her 'poor thing' is so wrong. Congress has still not got rid of its 'sahebzada' mindset. This is clear from Sonia Gandhi's words. I don't think the President should be mocked like this. She (Sonia Gandhi) has disappointed the women of the country," she said.

"They should apologise to the nation. This is an insult to not just the President but to everyone in this country. Perhaps the Congress doesn't believe in democracy and the Constitution," the Odisha Deputy CM added.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Election Commission Seeking Action Against 'Attacks' on AAP Workers.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi stoked controversy with her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, when she called her "poor thing."

"The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak. Poor thing," Sonia Gandhi had said.

The remarks of the Congress leader ignited criticism from BJP.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had strongly criticised Gandhi and said that this was an attack on "tribal pride."

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The words used by Sonia Gandhi for the President of India Draupadi Murmu are extremely reprehensible. This kind of language used by her for the Honourable President, who is adorning the highest post in the country, is an attack on 'tribal pride'. Once again, Congress has shown its divisive mentality and reflected anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-poor mindset."

Union Minister Anupriya Patel also condemned the remark and said, "Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader and has been the former President of Congress and is still a member of Parliament. Using words like 'poor thing' for the President is extremely condemnable. Such things are not good coming from the mouth of a senior MP and leader. I condemn it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)