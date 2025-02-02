Kolkata, February 2: As the clock strikes 10 AM today, February 2, 2025, the Kolkata Fatafat Result will be declared, with the first round of the popular lottery game kicking off. Known for its fast-paced nature and similarities to the Satta Matka, Kolkata Fatafat attracts thousands of participants daily. Players eagerly await the Kolkata FF result, which is announced every 90 minutes throughout the day. For those looking to check the winning numbers, the results are readily available on various websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Kolkata Fatafat is a widely followed lottery game exclusive to Kolkata, West Bengal. Played every day of the week, it involves eight rounds, also known as ‘Bazis,’ each with its own result announcement. Starting from the first round at 10 AM, the results continue at intervals until the final round at 8:30 PM. Players from Kolkata can engage in this game by placing their bets and selecting numbers for the various Bazis. To check today’s winning numbers and Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart, scroll down for the full details. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 1, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 2, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 359 - - - 7 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players can refer to YouTube tutorials to understand how Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is played, particularly how to calculate the passing record numbers, which are essential for winning the game. This game is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. While gambling and betting are banned across the country, lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legal in specific states such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Kolkata FF operates similarly to Satta Matka, where players place bets on numbers and try to predict outcomes of multiple rounds, called 'Bazis,' with results announced at regular intervals. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises its readers to exercise caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat and other lottery-based activities. While these games may offer excitement, they carry significant financial risks, and there may be legal consequences for those involved in unlawful betting.

