Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of decades of neglect towards tribal communities, including indigenous Rabha people.

Sonowal was campaigning for the BJP candidate Ajit Rabha, who is contesting from the 30 No. Bamunigaon Constituency in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "For decades, Congress misled the poor with empty slogans like 'Garibi Hatao' while failing to take real action. Tribal communities faced neglect and oppression whenever they asserted their rights. Corruption and inefficiency plagued Congress-led governments, depriving people of essential welfare benefits."

"Instead of governance, they fostered misrule, denying the common people the fruits of development. In contrast, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is witnessing inclusive growth, transparent governance, and true empowerment of the marginalised. Under the BJP government, there is peace, progress and prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have witnessed what is possibly the golden decade of development," he added.

Highlighting Assam's transformation under the BJP-led governance, Sarbananda Sonowal pointed out improvements in agriculture, youth employment, and women's empowerment.

He noted that India's rise to the world's fifth-largest economy is fueling aspirations to become a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

"Under Modi Ji's visionary leadership, Northeast India is emerging as a powerhouse of self-reliance and economic growth. Congress left this region behind with insurgency, corruption, and misrule, but BJP's double-engine government has revolutionised connectivity, reduced travel time, and integrated the Northeast with the national economy," Sonowal said.

He urged voters to support the BJP and its allies for continued progress, emphasising that the Modi government's commitment to the Northeast is "unwavering and built on trust, not tokenism."

"Congress is a breeding ground for corruption, with nepotism and mis-governance running through its veins. In contrast, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's leadership, our government has redefined nation-building through good governance and inclusive development. Today, Modiji's government ensures free food for 80 crore people. Under Congress, India's economy was ranked 11th; now, under Modi, we have risen and become the 5th largest economy in the world," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has also directed central ministers to visit the Northeast every 15 days, emphasising the region's importance. Despite ruling for decades, Congress failed to uplift the poor and instead looted their wealth. In contrast, the Narendra Modi-led government has improved the living standards of 25 crore people below the poverty line. The BJP Government in Assam has accelerated the state's development, attracting significant investment through Advantage Assam, opening new avenues for industries and employment. To continue this momentum and ensure good governance, I urge the people to vote overwhelmingly for the BJP-led alliance in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections. I am here to campaign for BJP's Ajit Rabha, a dynamic young leader. With your support, Bamunigaon's development will accelerate," Sonowal added. (ANI)

