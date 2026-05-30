India News | Congress Used Unemployed Youth, Students for Electoral Gains: KTR Slams Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) called upon the youth of Telangana to question Rahul Gandhi over what he described as the Congress government's "betrayal" of unemployed youth and students through its much-publicised 'Youth Declaration.'

Addressing a meeting of key party functionaries of the Musheerabad constituency today, KTR reminded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that Rahul Gandhi had visited Musheerabad before the assembly elections and made a series of sweeping promises to unemployed youth and students, only to "abandon them after securing their votes."

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KTR said Rahul Gandhi had assured Telangana's youth that the Congress government would provide jobs, announce a job calendar, and stand by them if they faced injustice. However, after obtaining votes from educated unemployed youth through these promises, neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress government has "fulfilled" those commitments.

"Rahul Gandhi told Telangana's youth that he would stand with them if they were wronged. Today, the same youth have been left in the lurch. Congress used unemployed youth and students for electoral gains and has now completely ignored them," KTR said.

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He alleged that the Congress government has not created any significant new employment opportunities since coming to power and has merely completed recruitment processes initiated during the previous BRS government.

KTR urged the youth of Telangana to hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for what he termed a betrayal of their aspirations and future.

KTR also called upon every BRS worker to remain alert during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. He cautioned party cadres against possible irregularities in voter registration and verification by both the Congress and the BJP.

During the meeting, KTR delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the SIR process and interacted with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) selected by the party.

He instructed BRS-appointed BLAs to ensure that not a single genuine voter is removed from the electoral rolls. At the same time, he warned that there was a possibility of attempts to include duplicate or bogus votes and urged party workers to remain vigilant and prevent such irregularities.

KTR noted that although the BRS lost the Telangana Assembly elections, the party registered an impressive performance in Hyderabad and continued to enjoy strong support among the city's residents.

He expressed concern that, given BRS's strength in Hyderabad, there could be attempts to remove the votes of BRS supporters, sympathisers, and party workers during the revision process. He urged party cadres to carefully monitor voter verification and ensure that every genuine vote is protected.

KTR expressed confidence that whenever elections are held in Hyderabad, the BRS will continue to secure significant victories due to the extensive development undertaken during its ten years in government.

Criticising the Congress government, KTR said that in the two-and-a-half years since assuming office, it has failed to undertake any meaningful development work in Hyderabad.

He pointed out that while the previous BRS government had constructed flyovers, double-bedroom housing projects, roads, and major urban infrastructure, the present government was focused on "demolition drives" under the HYDRA initiative.

"The previous government built Hyderabad. The Congress government is destroying it," KTR remarked.

KTR announced that the BRS will launch its membership enrollment drive from next month. He stated that the entire membership process will be conducted digitally and that booth-wise training programmes will be organised for party workers.

Along with membership enrollment, party cadres will also be trained to effectively highlight the "failures, injustices, and anti-people policies" of the Congress government and take the party's message to the people.

Several senior BRS leaders participated in the Musheerabad constituency meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)