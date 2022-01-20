Kotdwar, Jan 20 (PTI) While expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat awaits a signal from the Congress top brass to make a comeback, a section of the party leaders and workers said they oppose his possible re-induction.

Harak Rawat was instrumental in reducing the Harish Rawat-led Congress government to a minority in 2016. He has now asked the grand old party to field his daughter-in-law and former Miss India Anukriti Gusain from Lansdowne Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Congress leaders said the party has not forgotten what Harak Rawat did to the Congress government by rising in revolt against it along with nine other MLAs.

"The Congress workers can never forget how he toppled the Harish Rawat government in 2016 by murdering democracy. We oppose his return to the party as well as a ticket to his daughter-in-law Anukriti from Lansdowne. She has nothing to do with the Congress," party leader and a ticket contender for Lansdowne constituency Manish Sundriyal said.

Harak Rawat represents the Kotdwar seat in the state Assembly.

"Anukriti Gusain is not even a primary member of the Congress. How can she be given a ticket," Sundriyal asked.

The Congress workers said they wanted the party to give the Lansdowne ticket to a dedicated worker instead.

