Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, Pradip Bhattacharya has written to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asking them not to campaign for the TMC in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

In his letter, Bhattacharya requested both Sharad Pawar and Tejashwi Yadav to not campaign on behalf of Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

"...in West Bengal, the Indian National Congress (INC) is fighting a political battle against the ruling Trinamool Congress, and your presence as Star Campaigner will create confusion among the common voters of West Bengal," Bhattacharya wrote in both the letters.

These letters come as Congress, which is an NCP ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, and a partner with RJD in Bihar.

The state, witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC, is going to an eight-phased Assembly poll for 294 constituencies. The result will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)