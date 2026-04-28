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Cricket Cricket 'AI Chip in Bat'? Pakistan Expert's Remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral Pakistani cricket analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested Rajasthan Royals’ teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might have an "AI chip" in his bat following his record-breaking IPL 2026 performances

The meteoric rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL 2026 season has reached a point where his performances are being described as "non-human." Following his second century of the campaign, a blistering 103 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a satirical comment from across the border has sparked a viral conversation regarding the 15-year-old’s extraordinary batting prowess. PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Prominent Pakistani cricket analyst and TV personality Dr Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested that the Rajasthan Royals opener must have an "AI chip" installed in his bat to explain the ease with which he is dismantling world-class bowling attacks.

The 'AI Chip' Remark Explained

The comments were made during a recent episode of the show SmashHit, where Niaz expressed his disbelief at Sooryavanshi’s composure and power at such a young age.

"Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab," Niaz said while reacting to the youngster's latest exploits. "He probably used an AI chip in his bat. He is unreal. What a player." Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match.

While the remark was clearly intended as high praise rather than a literal accusation of cheating, it has taken on a life of its own on social media. Fans have used the "AI chip" label to describe Sooryavanshi’s seemingly robotic precision and his ability to maintain a strike rate exceeding 230 throughout the tournament.

Technique Over Power

Niaz further analysed the teenager's game, noting that unlike many modern T20 power-hitters, Sooryavanshi does not rely solely on physical strength. At 15, his physique is still developing, yet his ability to clear the ropes remains unmatched.

"When you're 18, your body builds muscle, biceps, and triceps. This one is just 16 [15]. He was born when Virat Kohli was a world champion," Niaz noted. "He doesn't have the power game as much as he has technique. He is a wristy player, plus, if you look at his arc, he uses the full 360 degrees."

Watch Viral Video

🚨 AI chip in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat? - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is batting like he’s got an AI chip installed. Frankly, just like we have doping tests, he should be tested too. This doesn’t look human. What a player he is!! Unreal! - Dr Nauman Niaz #TATAIPL #RRvsSRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/xUZ4eg2iyU — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) April 26, 2026

A Season of Records

The "AI chip" narrative has gained traction because Sooryavanshi’s statistics for 2026 are statistically anomalous for a player of his age:

Runs: 357 runs in eight matches.

Milestones: Two IPL centuries, including a 36-ball ton against SRH—the third fastest in the tournament's history.

Context: He was the youngest player ever bought in an IPL auction (at age 13) and has already won the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. Despite the viral technical "accusations," the immediate focus for the Rajasthan Royals is the player's physical fitness. During the same match against SRH, Sooryavanshi was forced to hobble off the field due to a hamstring strain while fielding. RR batting coach Vikram Rathour provided a positive update on Sunday, stating the injury does not appear serious. The team management will monitor his recovery ahead of tonight’s clash against Punjab Kings, as his presence at the top of the order remains vital for their playoff security.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).