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News INDIA Bengaluru: Naked Body of Jharkhand Woman Found in a Pool of Blood in Her Rented Flat The decomposed body of a 34-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Dutta, was discovered under suspicious circumstances in her rented apartment in Bengaluru's Adugodi area on Monday night. Originally from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Dutta had been residing in the city for three years and was employed at a private firm.

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The decomposed body of a 34-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Dutta, was discovered under suspicious circumstances in her rented apartment in Bengaluru's Adugodi area on Monday night. Originally from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Dutta had been residing in the city for three years and was employed at a private firm.

The discovery was made after neighbors alerted the landlady, Janakamma, regarding a persistent foul smell coming from the third-floor residence. Upon breaking open the door, which was bolted from the inside, authorities found Dutta’s naked body lying in a pool of blood. Investigators estimate the death occurred at least three days prior to the discovery. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Lures Boyfriend for ‘Foreign-Style’ Proposal, Sets Him on Fire After Tying and Blindfolding Him.

The scene contained several unusual elements, including a table fan left running and torn papers scattered across the room. While no suicide note was found, the landlady informed police that she had recently asked Dutta to vacate the flat following complaints about loud music and frequent arguments with a male visitor. Bengaluru Shocker: US Tourist S*xually Assaulted at Kodagu by Jharkhand Native, Homestay Owner Arrested for Cover-Up Attempt.

Woman’s Naked Body Found in Blood in Bengaluru Rental Apartment

Bengaluru witnessed a disturbing incident in its Adugodi area, where a 34-year-old woman, identified as Puja Dutta, was found dead under highly suspicious circumstances inside her rented apartment. The woman, originally from Hirapur in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, had been living alone… https://t.co/PAVsiiOFXV pic.twitter.com/ZvKzCAuKyz — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 28, 2026

The Adugodi police have registered a case of unnatural death. While the locked door initially suggested suicide, the presence of blood and the state of the apartment have not ruled out foul play. Forensic teams are currently awaiting post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).