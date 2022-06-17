New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would be appropriate to transfer conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, claiming a threat to his life inside the Tihar Jail, to some other jail so as to allay the apprehension of all concerned and asked Centre to take a decision on the appropriate jail to which he can be transferred.

A vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath granted time to the Central and Delhi governments to respond to its query on where to transfer Chandrashekhar and posted the matter for hearing on June 20.

"In the facts and circumstances, without entering into the rival contentions, it would be appropriate to transfer the petitioners to some other jail so as to allay the apprehension of all concerned. As requested, list on June 20, 2022, to enable the respondents to take a decision on the appropriate jail to which the petitioners can be transferred," the bench in its order said.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several persons and claimed a threat to his life in the prison.

Chandrashekhar had moved the top court seeking his transfer from Tihar Jail to another prison, saying that since he has levelled allegations against jail officials, he faces a threat to his life.

He had alleged that the Tihar prison authorities have extorted around Rs 12.5 crore from him in the last two years.

He is charged with many multi-crore fraud cases and is also accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the family of former Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Lab promoters Shivinder and Malvinder Singh from the premises of the prison.

He was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery instance allegedly involving former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.

A number of women Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the ED for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

