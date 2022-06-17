New Delhi, June 17: Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai on Friday became the first women chairperson of the Press Council of India (PCI) with the government formally announcing her appointment. A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The name of 72-year-old Justice Desai for the post of PCI chairperson was recently cleared by a committee comprising Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PCI member Prakash Dubey. Before her stint in the apex court from September 13, 2011 to October 29, 2014, she was a judge of the Bombay High Court. Supreme Court Justice MR Shah Was Airlifted to Delhi and Admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Hospital.

Justice Desai, 72, had recently headed the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir which was set up to redraw the Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. The post of the PCI chairman was lying vacant since Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad (retd) completed his term and demitted office last November.

