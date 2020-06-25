New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): To resolve the political crisis in Manipur, a National People's Party (NPP) delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"A NPP delegation led by Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi. Both the BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur," tweeted Sarma.

He said that the delegation also met BJP national president JP Nadda. He also said that the NPP would support the BJP in Manipur.

"A NPP delegation led by Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met President of BJP JP Nadda Ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support the BJP government in Manipur for the development of Manipur," Biswa said in another tweet.

The two parties continued negotiations on Tuesday to resolve the political instability in Manipur.

Sangma and Sarma visited Imphal for the second time in a bid to stop the Congress from forming a Secular Progressive Front government.

The leaders of both the parties held several rounds of meetings with MLAs and party officials, both together and separately. (ANI)

