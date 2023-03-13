New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) There has been a considerable reduction in the population of aquatic life such as Indian major carps namely catla, rohu and mirgala in the Yamuna river due to pollution, the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) has been assigned to restore the population of the Indian major carps in the Ganga river basin, including the Yamuna river.

As per studies conducted by Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), there has been a considerable reduction in the population of aquatic life such as Indian major carps namely, Catla, Rohu and Mirgala in Yamuna river due to pollution, he said in a written response.

During the year 2021-2022 alone, about 75 lakh fish fingerlings of Indian major carps species were released into the river system.

