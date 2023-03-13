Patna, March 13: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had finished its raid at his Delhi house last week "in half an hour" but its officials stayed on at his hours awaiting "clearance from above".

Talking to reporters outside the state assembly, Yadav also rubbished the ED's claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore and alleged that "used jewellery" of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed and shown as "recovery". Land-for-Job Scam Case: Tejashwi Yadav Unlikely to Appear for CBI Questioning, Seeks Fresh Date.

Tejashwi Yadav On ED Raids:

"I keep getting raided, they don't find anything": Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/7HnHTXWUOv — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2023

"Be it Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anybody else, the director who repeats the same script for these agencies must now be changed", the RJD leader said mockingly. Tejashwi Yadav Summoned By CBI: Govt Indulging in Politics of 'Suppressing' Unyielding Voices of Opposition, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"We are not, like the BJP-RSS, students of entire political science. We are practitioners of real politics and have the conviction and public support to take them on. But they are scared and are trying to run away from the political battle", added Yadav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)