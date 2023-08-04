New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the "conspiracy" against Rahul Gandhi has "failed" and the Supreme Court's stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi' surname defamation case is a major relief to him.

"The decision of the top court of our country is a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Friday hours after the top court's interim order.

Also Read | WB JELET Result 2023 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: West Bengal Board Declares JELET Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Rank Card.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is also the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee said that the party met the Speaker and also raised the issue of allowing Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament.

"We met the Speaker and raised it in the Parliament that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification must be revoked and his membership be restored. He should be allowed to come to Parliament and give his statement," he said.

Also Read | Minimum Age To Contest Elections: Parliamentary Panel Suggests Reducing of Age From to 25 Years to 18 To Contest Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls.

Speaking on the no-confidence motion to be tabled in the Parliament next week, the senior Congress leader said, "We want Rahul Gandhi to speak on the no-confidence motion in Parliament."

"People all over the world should listen to the way in which the ruling party is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi," he added.

"I will also write to the Speaker," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added speaking about asking the Speaker to revoke the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the House following the apex court order.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "It's a happy day...I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself...This is the victory of truth. This will prove costly for Prime Minister.”

Chowdhury sought to raise the demand for revocation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Lok Sabha on Friday. He said he will also make the demand on Monday.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order. The Gujarat HC had earlier in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. Gandhi was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment which disqualified him as an MP under the rigours of the Representation of People Act.

In March, the magisterial court convicted Gandhi for his remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls about the ‘Modi’ surname. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)