Mumbai, August 4: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the JELET exam result 2023 today, August 4. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal JELET 2023 examination can visit the official website of WB Board at wbjeeb.nic.in to check and download their exam results. The West Bengal JELET 2023 examinations were conducted on June 10 from 11 am to 1 pm.

"The results of the JELET-2023 for admission into for lateral entry into 3rd semester of Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy courses will be declared on 04-08-2023(Friday)," read the official notification. The West Bengal board had released the final answer keys for the JELET 2023 examination yesterday, August 3.

Steps To Check WB JELET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the JELET Result link on the homepage

Next, click on the Rank Card link for JELET 2023

Enter using your application number and date of birth

Your JELET 2023 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check WB JELET 2023 results. The JELET 2023 entrance exam paper consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the English language. It must be noted that the West Bengal JELET exam is held in order to get lateral entry to BE, BTech, and BPharm programmes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of on WB JELET at wbjeeb.nic.in.

