Srinagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the nine-day Cooperative Fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, highlighting the role of cooperatives in rural development, women empowerment, and self-reliance.

On Monday, CM Dhami visited the stalls set up by various departments, groups, and institutions showcasing local products. He praised farmers and self-help groups for promoting local goods and making efforts to connect them with the market.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 14, 2025: Lodha Developers, HCLTech and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

According to the release, addressing the gathering, CM Dhami stated that the cooperative movement in the state serves as a driving force for rural development and women's empowerment, and also lays the foundation for social unity and partial self-reliance. Cooperation is a means of bringing society together and advancing self-sufficiency.

He added that this fair would further strengthen the spirit of cooperation and provide a broader platform for women and self-help groups to showcase their products. Cooperation is a symbol of India's culture and way of life, reflected in the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Also Read | India Calls Pakistan 'Fountainhead' for Terror at UN, Demands It End Repression in Part of Kashmir It Occupies Illegally (Watch Video).

He noted that the year 2025 has been declared the International Year of Cooperatives, and to realise the goal of prosperity through cooperation, the Central Government has established a separate Ministry of Cooperation.

The Chief Minister stated that strong steps are being taken to strengthen the cooperative sector in the state. So far, 671 cooperative societies have been computerized, and records of 3,838 out of 5,511 societies in 13 districts have been uploaded and made online on the National Cooperative Portal.

He informed that, compared to last year, the purchase price of mandua (finger millet) has been increased by Rs 5.50 per kg, and it is now being procured at a minimum support price of Rs 48.86 per kg. Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Kisan Kalyan Yojana, farmers are being provided with interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh, and women's self-help groups up to Rs 5 lakh.

The release stated that CM Dhami added that the Rs 16,000 crore cooperative capital deposited in the state's cooperative banks is a testament to public trust.

The Chief Minister said that women entrepreneurship is gaining new direction through self-help groups, and the "Lakhpati Didi" campaign is progressing rapidly. He said the women of Uttarakhand are realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that "the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand" through their high-quality products.

CM Dhami added that the state government has prioritised ongoing development works in the districts. Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The strictest anti-cheating law has been enforced to curb the exam mafia, and over 100 offenders have been jailed. In the recent Haridwar exam scam, swift action was taken, and as per the youths' demands, a CBI inquiry was recommended. A stringent land law has also been implemented to curb land mafia, ensuring the protection of Uttarakhand's identity and land.

The Chief Minister announced that the DPR for the sewer line and drinking water supply in Srinagar would be approved immediately upon receipt, ensuring an uninterrupted 15-hour water supply in the city.

Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that currently, 31 lakh people in the state are associated with cooperatives, and the goal is to increase this to 50 lakh. Interest-free loans have been distributed to 16 lakh farmers across the state through cooperatives. He shared that women's self-help groups achieved a business of about Rs 35 lakh during the Srinagar Cooperative Fair, and the fair generated nearly Rs 1 crore in total trade. He also mentioned that cooperatives are currently in profit by Rs 30 crore. Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, women are being linked to economic self-reliance.

Due to government efforts, employment opportunities are steadily increasing, and tomorrow, appointment letters will be distributed to 1,500 LT teachers, pushing total employment figures in the state beyond 26,500.

During the program, the Chief Minister and the Cooperation Minister distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Shakti SHG Pabo for horticulture, Udaan SHG Pabo for poultry farming, Savera SHG Paligaon Pabo for leaf-plate making, and Mahadev SHG Paithani for poultry farming. Additionally, Vasundhara Autonomous Cooperative Pasina and Jai Bholenath Autonomous Cooperative Kanderi were given Rs 4 lakh each for agricultural machinery under the SMAAM scheme of the Agriculture Department, while Naveen Patwal was honoured for morel mushroom production technology.

The Chief Minister also praised and encouraged the excellent cultural performances by school children. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)