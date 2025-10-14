Mumbai, October 14: On Monday, October 13, the Gujarat government said that the state's first green bond, issued by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, October 16. Shalini Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner of SMC, said that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. Today, October 14, investors and traders will look to buy and sell stocks during Tuesday's trading session as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business.

Stocks of companies such as KEC International, Lodha Developers, and Aditya Birla Real Estate among others are likely to be in focus during today's trading session. As traders and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of stocks, scroll below to know the names of shares which are expected to be in the spotlight on October 14. According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of HCLTech, Just Dial, KEC International, Lodha Developers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, KFin Technologies, Oil India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Hero MotoCorp will likely be in focus today. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

During the last trading session of Monday, October 13, stocks of Just Dial Limited (NSE: JUSTDIAL), KEC International Limited (NSE: KEC), and Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA) all closed in green after witnessing a growth of INR 29.05, INR 2.70 and INR 1.10 each, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (NSE: ABREL), Oil India Limited (NSE: OIL) and HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) all ended on a negative note after falling by INR 16, INR 3.70 and INR 1.40 each. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

That said, stocks of Kfin Technologies Limited (NSE: KFINTECH), Anand Rathi Wealth Limited (NSE: ANANDRATHI) and Hero MotoCorp Limited (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), which are also among the list of stocks to watch out for today, closed Monday's trading session in green. Notably, shares of Kfin Technologies Limited (NSE: KFINTECH), Anand Rathi Wealth Limited (NSE: ANANDRATHI) and Hero MotoCorp Limited (NSE: HEROMOTOCO) ended in positive after rising by INR 76, INR 2.90, and INR 53.50 each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

