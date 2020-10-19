Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat who was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag has succumbed to his injuries, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday.

An investigation is underway, police said.

According to an official release, a police inspector was shot dead by terrorists in the Chandpora Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

"Today at about 1830 hours terrorists fired upon a police inspector identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Chandpora Kanelwan near his residence. The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom."

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and an investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

To pay honour and respect to the decease soldier, a wreath-laying ceremony led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS was held at DPL Anantnag, where floral tributes were paid to him. DIG SKR, SSP's of Anantnag, Pulwama and Awantipora besides, other officers and colleagues of the late soldier laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the soldier. (ANI)

