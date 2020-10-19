Srinagar, October 19: In a militant attack by forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, a police officer was reported dead. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ashraf Bhat, an Inspector of J&K Police. He shot at by militants near his residence in Anantnag, earlier today. The police department issued a statement later on Monday to confirm his demise.

"Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat who was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag succumbed to his injuries. Investigation underway," the Jammu & Kashmir Police said. Farooq Abdullah, Under ED Scanner, Says Fight Is to Restore Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir 'Even If I'm Hanged'.

The attack by insurgents, earlier today, was reported in Sundpora area of Anantnag. Subsequently, a joint team of forces launched a search operation and cordoned off the whole area. The operation is underway to nab the militants.

In a separate incident, the forces succeeded in eliminating a militant who was holed up in Shopian. The counter-insurgency operation was carried out in Mathura area of the South Kashmir district, after the security personnel received "specific inputs" on the presence of an insurgent, reports said. The operation was carried out by a joint team of J&K police and Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles.

