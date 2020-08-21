Barabanki (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi on Friday suspended a policeman and ordered an inquiry after pictures of policemen allegedly beating up a 'purohit' were being shared on social media.

Sarvesh Kumar Misra, the priest, has alleged that he and his associates suffered injuries when police beat them up over an issue in Bansa village under Masauli police station area of the district.

Giving details about the incident, the SP said a police team had gone to Bansa village upon receiving information that a large crowd had collected near a shrine there.

Police had resolved the matter but it is being said that the priest and others raised objections which led the police to use force, he said.

Based on preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that constable Rupendra Singh used "unnecessary" force and has been suspended.

Further action will be taken once the report of inquiry being conducted by ASP (North) is received, Chaturvedi added.

