Shillong, August 21: The Meghalaya government on Friday issued a notification regarding the closure of state borders at various locations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state government in its notification said that the entry points located at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikkrikkilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj would remain closed from midnight of August 31 to midnight of September 7.

Only the movement related to emergency, medical and essential services, goods and inter-state transit vehicle will be allowed during this period. The Meghalaya government also asked people yo reschedule their plans to visit the state accordingly. Meghalaya Will Close Its Borders For One Week Every Month to Unburden COVID-19 Warriors, Says CM Conrad Sangma.

Notification by Meghalaya Government:

Entry points of the State located at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikkrikkilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj shall remain closed from midnight of 31st August to midnight of 7th September: #Meghalaya Government pic.twitter.com/duSCYC9lnC — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

The notification was issued a day after state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in a tweet said that tweet in which he said that the closure of borders for seven days would continue for three months starting September. He added that the decision had been taken to unburden COVID-19 warriors and those engaged in tracking coronavirus.

On Thursday, 63 more people, including 49 security personnel, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 1,598. Currently, Meghalaya has close to 900 active COVID-19 cases

