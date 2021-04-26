Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The timely intervention by personnel of the Mumbai Police on Monday saved the life of a 19-year-old woman who had threatened to jump off the terrace of her four-storey building in south Mumbai, an official said.

He said the police received a call in the morning that a woman has been threatening to take a plunge from the terrace of a Mhada building.

A team of Tardeo police rushed to the spot and reached the terrace of an adjacent building to convince the woman to get down, he said.

While some police personnel kept the woman engaged in talks others held her from the back.

The official said the woman got married six months ago and was upset over some domestic issues.

