Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): The makers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' have officially released the much-anticipated track 'Aari Aari.

Ever since the film's trailer came out, the song quickly became one of the most talked-about moments, with fans eagerly awaiting the full version.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Viral Audio Clip Linked to Former Fiance Rakshit Shetty, Threatens Legal Action (View Posts).

Packed with pulsating beats, powerful vocals and explosive rap sections, the song sets the tone for the film's intense world while delivering an unforgettable musical experience.

https://youtu.be/dESIGVxSSCE?si=QsigPpnLatpELuFL

Also Read | Newlyweds Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan Thank Kerala Government for Supporting Their Interfaith Marriage, Say 'All Religions Are Same'.

A Shashwat Sachdev musical, the track is composed, arranged and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev, blending contemporary production with Punjabi influences.

The song features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, while the rap portions are performed and written by Reble and Token. The lyrics are penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers, and the score is produced by Adam Lucas.

The song's visually stunning music video takes the track to new heights, highlighting Ranveer Singh in a fierce, commanding role.

Combining electrifying audio and dynamic visuals, 'Aari Aari' has officially kicked off the film's music journey with a thrilling, high-octane impact.

In a double treat for fans, the makers have also announced the return of 'Dhurandhar' to theatres.

Jio Studios and B62 Studios are set for the theatrical re-release of the first film across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas from March 13.

On the other hand, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release

An Aditya Dhar film, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film arrives in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)