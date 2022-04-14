Raipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Not a single new case of COVID-19 infection or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, for the second time in four days, a health department official said.

Also Read | Central Government Departments Asked For Data on Under-Representation of SCs and STs.

With no addition, the caseload and the death toll in the state remained unchanged at 11,52,214 and 14,034 respectively, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 66-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 49,000 by Fraudster on Pretext of Updating KYC.

The state had earlier witnessed a similar situation on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery count of the state rose to 11,38,156 after eight persons completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 24 active cases, the official said.

As 2,078 samples were examined on Thursday, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,75,82,343.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,214, new cases zero, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,156, active cases 24, total tests 1,75,82,343.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)