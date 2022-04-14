New Delhi, April 14: With an aim to provide quota in promotions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Central government, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked all departments to collect data of their under-representation before its finalises the policy for reservation in promotion.

The government move came after the Supreme Court order in January this year. The DoPT has also asked the departments concerned to evaluate the suitability of the officials for the promotions under the impending policy. Centre Resumes Biometric System for Attendance for Employees, Work From Home Stopped for Every Employee of Central Government

Citing the apex court order which specified certain criteria to be satisfied by the government for the purpose of implementing the policy of reservation in promotion, the DoPT said: "All the ministries/departments are required to ensure that the above conditions are complied with before implementing the policy of reservation in promotions and carrying out any promotions based thereon." NHA Seeks Technology Providers To Build National Digital Health Network.

The move will benefit the SCs and STs employees who were annoyed at for inordinate delay for their promotions.

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum had in January also urged the DoPT to immediately resume long-stalled promotions for its members.

