Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 418 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, which raised the overall infection tally to 81,28,676 and toll to 1,48,377, a health department said.

The state saw 60 more cases as compared to Tuesday, when there were 358 cases and two fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 141 new cases. Pune city, Pune district and Sindhudurg district recorded one death each. The state's fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

There are now 2,688 active cases in Maharashtra, it said, adding that 515 patients have recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,77,611. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.14 per cent.

As 17,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative test count rose to 8,51,11,673.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 81,28,676; new cases: 418; death toll: 1,48,377; active cases: 2,688; recoveries: 79,77,611; tests so far: 8,51,11,673.

