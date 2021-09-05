Bhopal, Sep 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,259 on Sunday with 22 fresh cases, a health department official said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Elderly Woman Given Sedatives, Robbed of Cash Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh by House Help.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Married at 7, This ‘Balika Vadhu’ Got Freedom After 12 Years.

MP's COVID-19 recovery count stands at 7,81,621 and the number of active cases in the state is 122.

As 69,701 samples were examined on Sunday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,69,30,316, the official said.

A total of 4,86,14,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,27,020 on Sunday, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,259, new cases 22, death toll 10,516 (no change), recoveries 7,81,621, active cases 122, number of tests so far 1,69,30,316.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)