New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A hit-and-run accident claimed the lives of a couple near north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday night.

The victims, identified as Dharmender and his wife Renu, both around 35 years old, were found dead at the scene by police after a PCR call was received at 11:46 pm on Monday.

The police said that a motorcycle was recovered near the bodies, suggesting the couple may have been riding it when the accident occurred.

"The identity of the vehicle responsible for the fatal crash remains unknown as no eyewitnesses have come forward," said the police officer.

An FIR has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The mobile crime team inspected the site and collected evidence for forensic examination. The bodies have been sent to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for postmortem.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims died on the spot due to the impact.

"Teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the offending vehicle and establish the sequence of events," said the police officer, adding that they are exploring all angles and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined.

Efforts are being made to trace the offending vehicle's driver.

