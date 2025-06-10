New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued a notice to the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to appear personally over non-filing of a report pertaining to a CD in a defacement case against former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, on May 23, the court directed him to examine a CD in a case of public property defacement and asked him to file the report.

Also Read | Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Hired Killers To Get Rid of Her Husband, One of the Accused Attended Raja Raghuvanshi's Funeral; Shocking Details Emerge.

An FIR has already been registered in this case against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal issued a notice to the Director of FSL to appear in person on June 28.

Also Read | 'All the Best', IAF Wishes Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Crew of Axiom-4 Mission for Successful Trip to International Space Station.

While issuing notice, the court noted that the notice issued to the Director, FSL, had been received back duly served. However, no report has been received from the Director, FSL.

" In view thereof, issue notice to Director, FSL to appear in person for 28.06.2025," ACJM ordered on June 9.

On May 23, Delhi police filed a Status report stating that the CD has been sent to FSL for expert opinion and the result of the same is awaited.

After hearing the submissions of the Investigation Officer (IO), the court had issued notice to the Director requesting him to expedite the result in the present case and to file a report.

On May 8, after hearing an application moved by the IO, the court had released the CD containing the photographs along with a Section 65B certificate.

It was submitted by IO that the CD is required to be sent to FSL. From the submissions made, it appears that the CD is required for further investigation in the present matter. Further, the complainant has expressed his inability to provide the photographs, the court had noted on May 8.

The court on March 11, directed Delhi police to file an FIR on a complaint filed against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma in a matter related to defacement of public property in Dwarka area in 2019.

On March 28, police had informed the court that they had registered an FIR on a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and others. The complainant has alleged a Violation of the Defacement of Public Property Act in the Dwarka area.

This direction was passed on a complaint filed by one Shiv Kumar Saksena.

The court said that it is of the considered opinion that the application under section 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed.

" Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," ACJM Mittal ordered on March 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)